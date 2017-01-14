Charleston Marathon charity event held

The Charleston Marathon charity event was held Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

The Charleston Marathon is a community event to benefit the Youth Endowment for the Arts program.

The program provides a way to enhance the educational experience of children in the Lowcountry. Youth Endowment for the Arts offers equitable, quality cultural arts experiences to Charleston area children. With the support of the Charleston County School District, the Charleston Marathon helps bring arts to the students along with an awareness of the importance of fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

The course time length had a 6.5-hour time limit, and all runners needed to finish within that window to receive an official time and a finisher’s metal.

Jeffery Greene won this year’s marathon, along with Esther Atkins who was the female winner and third overall winner.

The marathon started downtown near Joe Riley Stadium. The finish line was located near North Charleston High School. The route took runners through a scenic 26.2 mile run that showed the unique southern charm that is in the Lowcountry and all of its beauty and history.

To keep the runners motivated there was local entertainment spaced out through the course that paved the way. The Charleston Marathon Association provided the runners with 15 aid stations to keep them hydrated and fueled for their run and within those there were multiple first aid stations to assist with any minor injuries. To keep all participants and spectators safe there were police, EMS, medical personal and ham radio throughout the course, along with many course volunteers.

Proceeds from the Charleston Marathon go to Engaging Creative Minds, which fund fine arts programs in Charleston County schools.

