Abducted newborn reunites with parents 18 years later

The newborn baby that was abducted from a Florida hospital and located in Walterboro on Friday has reunited with her biological family.



On Friday, police arrested the suspect Gloria Williams on kidnapping charges.



DNA evidence confirmed that officials had found Kamiyah Mobley who was abducted when she was hours old 18 years ago.



It was a tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that got the ball rolling on this case last year.



Mobley's biological family came up from Jacksonville, Florida, to meet with her today.



The father had a message for other parents with missing children: keep fighting, keep praying, it's going to happen one day.



Kamiyah Mobley was reconnected with her biological family in a private reunion at the Walterboro Police Department. It lasted about 45 minutes. Her father, Craig Aiken, said he is still in shock.



Aiken told her he loved her and he missed her.



"First meeting was beautiful, it was wonderful, couldn't went no better... she was glad to meet us," Aiken said.



Mobley's mother was present as well. She did not comment.



"It's a feeling that you can't explain it, it's hard to put it in words right now it's hard to deal with this here right now," Aiken said. "We are just trying to process it, 18 years, it's going to be hard to make that up."



At this point the family says they are not sure what's next for them. The father says it will be Kamiyah's decision whether or not she will be visiting Florida.



"For anybody that lost hope just keep hope alive, just keep praying, keep fighting, if it happened to me, it can happen to anybody," Aiken said.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

