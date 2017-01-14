Hanahan police release statement after officer arrested

The Hanahan Police Department released a statement Saturday night in regards to an officer being arrested.

Travis Charles Dodd, an officer with the Hanahan Police Department, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, according to court documents.

After learning of Dodd's arrest, the police department released this statement:

"On January 14, 2017, the Hanahan Police Department was made aware of an incident involving one of our officers. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an official internal investigation. We are unable to provide any additional comments regarding this matter at this time."

After a check Saturday night, Dodd posted a bail in the amount of $5,242.50, according to court documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

