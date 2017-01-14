CSU can't keep up with UNC-Asheville

MaCio Teague had 10 of his 18 points in the final six minutes to help UNC-Asheville beat Charleston Southern 76-67 on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (13-6, 5-1 Big South Conference) took the lead for good at 59-58 on Kevin Vannatta's jumper with 5:55 left, and that sparked a 15-1 run that ended at 72-59 on Ahmad Thomas's layup with a minute to go.
Teague added four free throws in the final 34 seconds and UNC-Asheville held on for its fifth straight win.
Thomas had 14 points, David Robertson added 13 and Vannatta scored 12 for the Bulldogs, who got their first lead at 43-42 during a 15-2 run early in the second half.
Charleston Southern (5-12, 1-5) opened with a 19-6 lead and led by as many as 10 early in the second half. Christian Keeling scored 19, Cortez Mitchell added 15, Armel Potter 13 and Javis Howard 10.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.