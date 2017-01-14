The Citadel can't complete comeback against Samford

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson scored 21 points and Josh Sharkey a career-high 18 off the bench as Samford held off a furious rally at The Citadel 98-90 on Saturday, winning three straight Southern Conference road games for the first time in 11 years.



The Citadel (9-11, 2-5) trailed by 25 points with just under nine minutes remaining but outscored Samford 31-11 over the next eight and came as close as 92-87 on a Matt Frierson 3-pointer with 55 seconds left.



Denzel-Dyson closed the game with a key rebound and made six straight free throws.



Samford (13-6, 4-2) placed six in double figures with Triston Chambers scoring 14 with four 3-pointers, Wyatt Walker 11 with 11 rebounds, Alex Thompson 11 points and Justin Hopkins 10.



Samford shot 33 for 52, a hot 63.5 percent, while holding The Citadel to less than 40-percent (34 of 86). The Citadel scored 26 points off 23 Samford turnovers.