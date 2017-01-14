S.C. State gets first MEAC win against Bethune-Cookman

Tashombe Riley scored 21 points as South Carolina State held on to earn its first MEAC win of the season 78-74 over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.



Eric Eaves added 17 points for the Bulldogs (4-11, 1-1), who snapped a three-game losing streak. It was the first game for South Carolina State in nearly two weeks, as previously scheduled games against Hampton and Norfolk State were postponed due to weather.



Diamante Lewis made a free throw for Bethune-Cookman (3-14, 0-4) to tie the score at 70 with 1:10 left. But Riley and Edward Stephens each answered with a pair of free throws for South Carolina State which gave the Bulldogs the lead for good. The Wildcats managed to get to within two twice more, but got no closer.



Lewis scored 18 points and Reggie Baker added 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bethune-Cookman.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)