Driver sought after hit-and-run in Summerville

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a driver after a bicyclist was hit Saturday evening.

The accident occurred on Farmington Road, near State Stone Road in Summerville.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the SCHP, a bike was struck by a white Dodge pick-up truck and then left the scene.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound when the bike was struck, according to Southern.

The SCHP says they are looking for a newer model four door white Dodge pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge RAM. The truck will have damage to the right front side of the truck, and will be missing the right side mirror.

The bicyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (843) 953-6010, or police.

