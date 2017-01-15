Indivisible Charleston hosts rallies in support of Affordable Care Act

People are rallying across the country in support of the Affordable Care Act, including locally in Park Circle and Marion Square.



Indivisible Charleston is behind the rallies. It's a growing group of grassroots volunteers who were inspired by the "Indivisible Guide" put together by former congressional staffers sharing advice on how to prevent Trump from enacting his agenda.



President-elect Trump and other senior Republicans have planned to completely repeal the act.



The Affordable Care Act is also known as Obamacare. It was created to increase health insurance quality and affordability in addition to lowering the number of people uninsured.



Chris Engler supports Obamacare.



"I had my first flair up in 2013 and I lost all control of the right side of my body and I had significant trouble speaking and writing," Engler said.



Engler would be one of millions impacted if Obamcare is repealed. He has multiple sclerosis, a pre-existing condition, where his immune system attacks the connection between brain cells.



"I get a couple of MRIs a year and if I didn't have health insurance that's about $3,000 a piece," Engler said.



Obamacare has made his treatment affordable.



Christine Rice who also supports Obamacare says people need to do something to keep it.



"I know a lot of people who would not have insurance other than the Affordable Care Act and a lot of them don't know what they're going to do," Rice said.



A study by the Commonwealth Fund and George Washington University reports South Carolina could lose 29,000 public and private jobs by 2019 if Obamacare is repealed. The losses could be seen in heath care, real estate, retail, finance and insurance sectors.

Deborah Rodriguez works at a large healthcare insurance company she's hoping Obamacare stays around.



"I don't think people understand, it's not just about those people who enroll through healthcare.gov. it's all of us that are employed as well," Rodriguez said. "It affects our benefits that we have at work."



About 20 million people have gained health insurance as a result of Obamacare through Medicaid expansion, young adults staying on their parents plan, changes in private insurance in addition to other factors.



"People's quality of life is at stake, people's health is at stake, people's jobs are at stake people's lives are at stake," Engler said.



At this time Republicans do not have a clear replacement plan, if they repeal Obamacare.



The Senate passed a measure earlier this week where Republicans use a process to roll back major parts of the health care law. The House also passed a bill Friday, another step in the repeal process.



