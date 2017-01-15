Mt. Pleasant's Rogers knocks off No. 4 Halep at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Simona Halep is the first seeded women's player to lose at the Australian Open - in the first match on Rod Laver Arena.



Mt. Pleasant-native Shelby Rogers defeated the Romanian player 6-3, 6-1, saving the only break point she faced from Halep and breaking her opponent four times.



Rogers will next play the winner of the match between Australian wild-card entry Ash Barty and Annika Beck of Germany in the second round.