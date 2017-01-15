Lowcountry events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

King spoke in Kingstree on May 8, 1966. (Source: University of South Carolina)

Numerous events are scheduled to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during MLK Dream Weekend.

Below is a list of MLK Dream Weekend Activities in Charleston Monday.

MLK Breakfast: Hosted by former South Carolina lawmaker Bakari Sellers, this sold out event will be held at Royal Missionary Baptist Church from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

MLK Day of Service: Faculty and students at the College of Charleston will gather for a day of service in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Participants will meet in the Cougar Mall at 8 a.m. To participate, register by contacting John Bello-Ogunu at OID@cofc.edu.

MLK Holiday Parade: Join the Charleston community for the annual parade. The parade in downtown Charleston begins at the corner of Sumter Street and President Street at 11 a.m. The parade route will proceed east on Sumter Street, turn south on King Street, then east on Calhoun Street. The parade will end at Anson Street, just beyond Emanuel AME church.

Community Speak Out: The downtown community is invited to the YWCA at 106 Coming Street for a discussion about Rev. Dr. King and civil rights against the backdrop of current events. The community chat will begin at 12:30 p.m.

MLK Day Community Build: Sea Island Habitat will host its ninth annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Build. Many volunteers and staff members will frame a three-bedroom house on James Island for a low-income working family. To participate, call (843) 768-0998.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.