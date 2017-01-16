Officers searching for suspect after North Charleston gas station robbery

North Charleston Police responded to an armed robbery early Monday morning.

A gas station was robbed on the 3600 block of Dorchester Road shortly after 2 a.m., according to authorities.

A clerk told officers a man wearing all black, a camouflage face mask and black gloves pointed a firearm at her and demanded she give him all of the money in the cash register.

After receiving the money, the suspect fled the store on foot running down Stark Lane towards Ferrara Drive

