Crews respond to watercraft reported in distress near Johns Island

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that a motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Berkeley County Tuesday night.More >>
A subtropical depression formed in the Atlantic Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting on Prospect Drive in Moncks Corner.More >>
Live 5 News has been voted best local news station by the readers of Charleston City Paper for the second time in a row.More >>
The outside right lanes on both sides of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until Thursday. The road closures are for routine cable inspections along the bridge. Officials advice that you plan extra time for your drive if you are heading in that direction. Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.More >>
