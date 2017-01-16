Quantcast

Crews respond to watercraft reported in distress near Johns Island

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Crews responded to a watercraft reported to be in distress near Johns Island, Charleston County dispatch officials said on Monday. 

The St. Johns Fire Department was dispatched to the 4000 block of Betsy Kerrison Parkway just after 8:30 a.m. Monday

We've reached out to officials for more information. 

