Wando High teacher, coach charged with DUI

A Wando High School teacher and coach was booked on charges of DUI and failure to stop for blue lights, officials say.

According to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, Kevin Shiver was arrested by Mount Pleasant police officers and booked at the jail Saturday at 4:09 a.m. before being released on a bond of $10,992.00.

The Wando High School website says Shiver has been teaching and coaching JV football and boys and girls track and field at Wando for 16 years. The website says he teaches world geography.

Charleston County School District officials confirmed Shiver's arrest. District spokesman Andy Pruitt said Shiver was asked not to report to work Tuesday but was not able to comment on his status of employment because of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Pruitt said more information from the school district could be expected Tuesday.

