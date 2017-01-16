Riller named CAA rookie of the week

For the second time this season, College of Charleston redshirt freshman guard Grant Riller (Ocoee, Fla.) was named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday.

He was previously named Co-Rookie of the Week on Nov. 14. For the week, Riller averaged 19.5 points and was CofC’s leading scorer in a pair of victories last week that improved the Cougars to 6-0 in CAA play. It marked the program’s first 6-0 start to conference play since 2009-10.

Riller tallied 19 points in a 53-51 road win at James Madison on Jan. 12 and followed that performance with a team-high 20 points as CofC rallied past William & Mary, 77-67, on Jan. 14. He shot 54.5 percent (12-of-22) from the floor including 5-of-10 from three-point range. Riller is currently on a career-best three-game double-digit scoring streak and is the team’s third-leading scorer averaging 11.0 points per game.