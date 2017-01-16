Annual MLK parade unites thousands to remember a dream

Police say a carriage horse suffered minor scratches when it slipped while rounding a corner in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that a motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Berkeley County Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting on Prospect Drive in Moncks Corner.More >>
A subtropical depression that formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday morning is continuing to move north late Wednesday night and shows no sign of strengthening.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an accident with reported injuries near Charleston Southern University Wednesday night.More >>
