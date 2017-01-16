Annual MLK parade unites thousands to remember a dream

The city of Charleston celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday with its annual parade.

The parade ended Monday in the heart of downtown. Dozens of organizations participated -- from businesses to churches and civic groups. There were also thousands from the community out, supporting such an important day.

Chris Singleton, the son of Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, one of the Emanuel Nine, was the Grand Marshal and led the parade.

And nearly 100 parade floats and groups followed.

Participants said it was extremely important to them to honor Dr. King's legacy and that it was encouraging to see those in the community coming together.

"I think anytime we can unite together in culture is really important," the Rev. Craig Tuck, pastor of Centerpoint Church, said. "For the sake of unity, even for the sake of just being able to love our city well and love one another well. I think it's very important."

King said darkness cannot push out darkness, only light can do that.

People along the parade route said they hope to continue being unified to keep King's legacy alive.

