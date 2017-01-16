Detours, lane closures for Harbor View Road Improvements project

Officials have announced detours and lane closures for the Harbor View Road Improvements project.

The closures will occur on the following dates:

January 16 - 20 Daytime Lane Closures on Harbor View Road:

Daytime lane closures will occur between Affirmation Drive and Sterling Drive

The work will occur between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Flagmen will be on site to control traffic.

January 19 - 20 Intermittent Detours on Harbor View Road:

Detours will occur intermittently between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Only one intersection will be operating under a detour at once

Thursday, January 19 detours will occur on Waterloo Court, Lancashire Street and Stiles Drive

Friday, January 20 detours will occur on Ayers Drive, Clearview Drive and Sterling Drive

The local traffic will be directed around the intersections via a detour route

Barricades and traffic control devices will be in place to alert drivers

Officials say drivers traveling through the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.

Minor detours are necessary for asphalt paving and will occur during non-peak traffic hours, according to Charleston County officials.

"The purpose of the Harbor View Road Improvements project is to improve traffic flow and safety on Harbor View Road and to provide adequate bicycle and pedestrian facilities," Charleston County officials said.

The project will include the addition of a center two-way left turn lane between North Shore Drive and Affirmation Boulevard, the addition of right turn lanes at major intersections, the addition of traffic signals at Fort Sumter Drive and Mikell Drive, the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Harbor View Road and Fort Johnson Road and the addition of pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

