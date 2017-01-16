Report: Woman who abducted newborn had just lost child

A woman charged in the kidnapping of a Florida newborn lost a child she carried for nine months and had a nervous breakdown before taking the baby and raising her as her own daughter in Colleton County, according to a report.

A source close to the family of Gloria Williams told WJXT that a nervous breakdown is the only thing that makes sense to them after police say Williams abducted a baby 18 years ago from a Jacksonville hospital.

Williams reportedly went into labor in the summer of 1998 but the baby did not survive.

The family said they believe in her grief, Williams drove to Jacksonville and snatched newborn Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital.

According to a source close to the family, they never questioned if the baby belonged to Williams because they had seen her pregnant for several months.

Williams was arrested in Walterboro on Friday on kidnapping charges.

Authorities say DNA evidence confirmed officials had found Mobley after a tip lead them to Walterboro. The girl suspected something was wrong earlier last summer when prospective employers said her birth certificate and Social Security card were fraudulent, investigators told WJXT.

Mobley was reconnected with her biological family in a private reunion at the Walterboro Police Department on Saturday.

It lasted about 45 minutes.

Her father, Craig Aiken, said he is still in shock.

"First meeting was beautiful, it was wonderful, couldn't went no better... she was glad to meet us," Aiken said.

At this point, the family says they are not sure what's next for them.

The father says it will be Kamiyah's decision whether or not she will be visiting Florida.

Copyright 2017 WJXT/WCSC. All rights reserved.