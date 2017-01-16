Berkeley Co. deputies searching for woman in connection to armed robbery

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's office are searching for a woman in connection to an armed robbery Monday morning.

Authorities say the armed robbery happened at the Sunoco convenience store on 1519 Redbank Rd. in Goose Creek.

Investigators are seeking to locate and identify a female subject who was captured on surveillance pictures. Officials say they want to question the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 843-719-7009, or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

A report states the sheriff's office is anticipating having better quality images on Tuesday.

