CSU's Keeling honored by conference for third time

Charleston Southern guard Christian Keeling has been named the Come Ready Nutrition Big South Conference Freshman of the Week for the third time this season, the league office announced Monday.

Keeling continued a sensational rookie year by averaging 26 points and five rebounds per game while shooting nearly 53 percent from the floor. The Augusta, Ga., product was 5-of-11 from three-point range and hit all 11 of his free throw attempts in CSU’s two games. Keeling also earned Freshman of the Week honors on Dec. 19 and Nov. 28.

Keeling tallied a career-high 33 points to power CSU over first-place Radford on Wednesday. He added six rebounds as the Bucs picked up their first conference victory. Against UNC Asheville on Saturday, Keeling posted a team-high 19 points to help CSU lead for the game’s first 27 minutes.

Winthrop senior guard Keon Johnson, meanwhile, was named Big South Player of the Week. Johnson averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and shot 55.6 percent from three-point range in leading the Eagles to two Big South wins.

Also nominated for Player of the Week: Chris Clemons (Campbell), Christian Keeling (Charleston Southern), Lovell Cabbil (Liberty), Khris Lane (Longwood) and MaCio Teague (UNC Asheville)

Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Jamal Wright (High Point), Myo Baxter-Bell (Liberty), JaShaun Smith (Longwood) and MaCio Teague (UNC Asheville).