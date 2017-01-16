CCSD 2017-2018 academic calendar could start a week later

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Summerville.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Summerville.More >>
An area of River Road will be closed for the next three hours as crews work to remove a utility pole downed in a crash, officials say.More >>
An area of River Road will be closed for the next three hours as crews work to remove a utility pole downed in a crash, officials say.More >>
East Bay Street in downtown Charleston has reopened near Columbus Street after fire crews were called to an early morning fire Thursday.More >>
East Bay Street in downtown Charleston has reopened near Columbus Street after fire crews were called to an early morning fire Thursday.More >>
Police say a carriage horse suffered minor scratches when it slipped while rounding a corner in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police say a carriage horse suffered minor scratches when it slipped while rounding a corner in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that a motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Berkeley County Tuesday night.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that a motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Berkeley County Tuesday night.More >>