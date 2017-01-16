CCSD 2017-2018 academic calendar could start a week later

Students in the Charleston County School District are likely to start classes a week later next school year.

Two academic calendar options district officials are asking parents to vote on would make August 22 the first day of class for the 2017-2018 school year, a week later than when students headed back this past fall.



According to state law, schools can't start before the third Monday in August. That day in 2017 is when the Holy City will find itself at the end of the narrow path of a solar eclipse that crosses the United States. The moon will completely block out the sun in Charleston for about a minute at 2:48 p.m, around the time most schools let out.

CCSD officials say they would like children to start the day after the eclipse because they don't want it to be a distraction as the kids are walking home or getting on the bus.



The last day of school could be later as well. The options include June 13 or 14.

There is also an option to give students the week off after Easter as opposed to the week before.



The academic calendar survey will be open until Jan 23. Once the survey closes, the results will be presented to the CCSD Board of Trustees where they will either vote to approve the option with the most votes or request changes to be made.



Charleston County School Officials say they create a schedule survey at the end of every year for parents to vote on. A committee works to consider parent's preferences.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.