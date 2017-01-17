Awards given as professionals honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Two westbound lanes of I-26 are blocked after a vehicle overturned.More >>
Two westbound lanes of I-26 are blocked after a vehicle overturned.More >>
Fire crews are responding to an apparent fire in Ladson.More >>
Fire crews are responding to an apparent fire in Ladson.More >>
The Wappoo Cut Bridge is reopen to traffic after a malfunction that caused traffic delays and detours just before noon on Thursday.More >>
The Wappoo Cut Bridge is reopen to traffic after a malfunction that caused traffic delays and detours just before noon on Thursday.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Summerville.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Summerville.More >>
The pastor of the Emanuel AME Church will be giving a statement Thursday afternoon regarding a Congressional candidate who voted to remove the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.More >>
The pastor of the Emanuel AME Church will be giving a statement Thursday afternoon regarding a Congressional candidate who voted to remove the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.More >>