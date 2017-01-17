Awards given as professionals honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Special awards were handed out Tuesday morning as professionals honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Both the Joseph P. Riley Vision Award and the Harvey Gantt Triumph award were presented at an event at the Galliard Center put on by the YWCA of Greater Charleston.

Founder of the Sherman Financial Group Benjamin Navarro received the Joseph P. Riley Vision Award, named for Charleston's longest serving mayor who also helped make the MLK breakfast such a success. Organizers say recipients of the award share a similar vision of leadership.

President of Charleston branch of the NAACP Dott Scott was recognized for her involvement in civil and human rights with Harvey Gantt Triumph Award.

This was the 45th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, South Carolina's largest celebration honoring Dr. King's legacy.

In a statement from YWCA, YWCA President Kerri Forrest said, "Once again we come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, recognize his leadership during a time of great social and cultural upheaval and call our community to action in today's challenging times."

The Dr. King celebration's theme was "A Dream Unfilled" to point to the ongoing challenges we face locally and nationally, to assure the rights of everyone are protected.

