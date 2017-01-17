Nearly one year after being shot, deputy returns to full duty

Almost a year after a near-deadly shooting, a Berkeley County deputy has her first full day back on the job Tuesday.

Cpl. Kimber Gist suffered gunshot wounds to her ear, lip, hip and foot an early February morning in 2016 after approaching a car with two people inside.

Gist was questioning and searching the suspects when one opened fire, officials say.

"I saw my foot blow up in my face,” Gist told students at her alma mater Charleston Southern University nine months later. At that time, she was still recovering from surgery but hoped to get back to patrolling the roads as soon as possible.

The suspect, Travis Smith, was involved in a standoff with police before he took his own life, according to authorities.

