2 Charleston restaurants make Yelp's annual Top 100 Places to Eat list

When it comes to finding the best restaurants, Yelp, the crowd-sourced business review site, thinks South Carolina's only contenders are in Charleston.

Two Holy City restaurants made the list of the site's "Top 100 Places to Eat" and they are the only two South Carolina restaurants to be featured.

Yelp ranked 167 Raw, a seafood restaurant located at 289 E. Bay Street, at 37th place in its list. The restaurant has a user rating of four-and-a-half out of five stars.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of two South Carolina restaurants on Yelp's top 100 list," the restaurant said in a statement Tuesday. "Yelp has played an instrumental role in establishing a fantastic customer base for our brand."

Halls Chophouse, a steakhouse located at 434 King Street, was the only other Charleston entry on the list, coming in at 72nd place. It also has a user rating of four-and-a-half out of five stars.

"We're just honored to be on that list," manager Billy Hall says. "We just love being part of Charleston."

Half of the year's top 100 restaurants are relative newcomers, having opened within the past two years, according to Yelp spokesperson Hannah Cheesman. Fourteen restaurants on the list opened in 2016, she said.

Halls Chophouse was the only South Carolina restaurant listed in the 2016 list.

"Back-to-back years is awesome," Hall said.

Cheesman said there were only five restaurants, including Halls Chophouse, in the 2016 list that also made the 2017 list.

