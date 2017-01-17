Woman accused of kidnapping infant arrives in Florida to face charges

A woman accused of kidnapping a baby from a hospital 18 years ago has arrived in Florida to face charges, accompanied by one of the case's original investigators.

Deputies from Jacksonville picked up Gloria Williams who was arrested at her Walterboro home on Friday after DNA testing confirmed a teen she was passing off as her daughter was actually missing girl Kamiyah Mobley.

She was booked into the Duval County Jail in Florida at 4:37 p.m., according to booking records.

The transporting officer was Detective Glen Warkentein, one of the original investigators in 1998 when the kidnapping occurred. Warkentien is now with the Cold Case Squad.

A jail administrator in Walterboro said the suspect's parents visited her Tuesday morning for about 15 minutes before she was to be extradited.

Authorities believe Williams drove to Florida, posed as a nurse carried hours-old Kamiyah out of a hospital after giving birth to a stillborn baby in the summer of 1998.

Williams managed to make her family members and neighbors believe the girl was her biological child.

Authorities say one of thousands of tips recently led them to Walterboro. Mobley suspected something was wrong earlier last summer when prospective employers said her birth certificate and Social Security card were fraudulent, investigators told WJXT.

Mobley was reconnected with her biological family in a private reunion at the Walterboro Police Department on Saturday. Williams was charged in South Carolina with being a fugitive from justice.

Mobley's biological father, Craig Aiken, said he was still in shock.

"First meeting was beautiful, it was wonderful, couldn't went no better... she was glad to meet us," Aiken said.

