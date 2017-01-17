Annual memorial hockey game to honor fallen Charleston Co. deputy

Matuskovic was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance at a West Ashley apartment complex on Sept. 8, 2014. (Source: Live 5)

The Charleston County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty will be the focus of an annual hockey game named in his honor.

Deputy Joe Matuskovic was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance at a West Ashley apartment complex on Sept. 8, 2014.

The Third Annual Deputy Joe Matuskovic Memorial Hockey Game is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. The Charleston Enforcers will host the Charleston Patriots at the North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston County Sheriff's Lt. Rita Zelinksy said.

The Charleston Patriots is a team composed of current military members and veterans.

At 7 p.m., the South Carolina Stingrays will take on the Manchester Monarchs. It is also “Pack the House Night” and “Military Appreciation Night” for the Stingrays, Zelinsky said.

The goal of the evening is to raise money to give back to the families of fallen officers, current officers in need, and to support military members and families.

The funds raised from this event will be donated to the Fraternal Order of Police Tri-County Lodge #3 Distressed Officers Fund, Carolina Concerns of Police Survivors and the Palmetto Military Support Group.

Matuskovic was one of five deputies who responded to reports of a man banging on doors and vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex. While deputies were attempting to make contact, the subject, who was inside an apartment, fired multiple gunshots through the door with an AK-47, striking Matuskovic and fellow deputy Michael Ackerman, investigators say.

Matuskovic died approximately an hour later at MUSC, Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten said. Ackerman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Ackerman returned to work after recovering and pushed for a bill for first responders to be covered under Workers Compensation and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder without having to prove an unusual and extraordinary circumstance.

Tickets are $15 for both games and can be purchased online at www.stingrayshockey.com/law.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.