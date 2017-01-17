Walterboro Police investigating armed robbery

Officers from the Walterboro Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery Monday night.

A call came from the Red Roof Inn on the 1200 block of Sniders Highway at approximately 10 p.m., according to Walterboro Police.

The victim told officers that he was at the hotel when two males with handguns approached him and demanded money.

Walterboro Police say the two suspects took the victim's wallet, firearm, and vehicle then fled the scene.

The vehicle was later located in Kershaw County.

Investigators are asking that anyone with any information regarding this incident contact the Walterboro Police Department, Detective O’Quinn, at 843-549-782-1046.

