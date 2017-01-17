Wando High teacher, coach charged with DUI on administrative leave

A Wando High School teacher and coach is on administrative leave after he was charged with DUI.

Charleston County School District officials say Kevin Shriver was placed on administrative leave following his arrest early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, Kevin Shiver was arrested by Mount Pleasant police officers and booked at the jail Saturday at 4:09 a.m. before being released on a bond of $10,992.00. He was charged with DUI and failure to stop for blue lights.

CCSD officials say the matter will be investigated by district officials in cooperation with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The Wando High School website says Shiver has been teaching and coaching JV football and boys and girls track and field at Wando for 16 years. The website says he teaches world geography.

"Mr. Shiver has shared with CCSD administrators that he sincerely apologizes for his mistake," read a statement by CCSD. "He understands he has a responsibility to be a positive role model and leader for the community because of his position as a long-time teacher, as well as the school’s head track and field coach and the junior varsity head football coach."

