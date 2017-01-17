Police arrest suspect in attempted bank robbery in downtown Charleston

Investigators have arrested a suspect wanted in an attempted bank robbery in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Ameer Travon Simmons.

Police responded to the Southern First Bank at 480 East Bay Street on Tuesday for a report of an attempted robbery.

The call came in at 3:20 p.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.

The man handed a teller a note demanding money and warned he was armed with a handgun, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The man did not produce a weapon.

He did not leave the bank with any money.

