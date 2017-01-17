Georgetown Co. School District employee on leave after assault investigation

A Georgetown County School District employee is on paid administrative leave after law enforcement investigated several physical assaults on a student earlier this month.

Ray White, a spokesman for the district issued this statement Tuesday afternoon:

“The employee is on paid administrative leave pending the completion of our internal review. We have worked closely with law enforcement since we self-reported this when we became aware of the matter."

According to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s lieutenant, as of Tuesday afternoon, the case was closed and no charges would be filed against the suspect, Allison McCray, who was listed on an incident report January 5.

The report states deputies responded that day to the Beck Administration Building for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, the director of Safety and Risk Management with the Georgetown County School District informed deputies of an incident that occurred on a school bus at Kensington Elementary School.

Deputies say two witnesses had witnessed several situations where the suspect may have been too rough with the victim, a mentally disabled student.

A district official told deputies video cameras on the bus recorded several incidents over the last few months.

According to the incident report, the DVD showed four situations where the suspect could be seen "shoving the victim, slapping him and grabbing his arm."

Witnesses told deputies the victim needs assistance getting on and off the bus, and there are employees who ride the bus as a result of the need.

Deputies say one of the witnesses contacted her route coordinator on Jan. 2 informing her about the incidents on the bus.

The lieutenant with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said no charges will be filed, however the school district is still reviewing the matter.

We’ve reached out to the victim’s family for comment, however messages were not immediately returned.

