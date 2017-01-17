Tuesday high school basketball scores (1/17)

Here are high school basketball scores from Tuesday night involving Lowcountry teams.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Berkeley 47, Beaufort 44
Bishop England 66, Manning 44
Burke 75, Academic Magnet 72
Charleston Collegiate 81, Cathedral Academy 43
Colleton County 66, Hilton Head Island 65
Goose Creek 60, James Island 57
Stratford 67, Summerville 47
Wando 52, Ashley Ridge 46
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Burke 51, Academic Magnet 34
Cathedral Academy 31, Charleston Collegiate 3
Goose Creek 55, James Island 13
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 38, Military Magnet Academy 28
Palmetto Scholars Academy 60, St. John's 35
Wando 71, Ashley Ridge 35
