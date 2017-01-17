Tuesday high school basketball scores (1/17)

Here are high school basketball scores from Tuesday night involving Lowcountry teams.

BOYS' BASKETBALL



Berkeley 47, Beaufort 44



Bishop England 66, Manning 44



Burke 75, Academic Magnet 72



Charleston Collegiate 81, Cathedral Academy 43



Colleton County 66, Hilton Head Island 65



Goose Creek 60, James Island 57



Stratford 67, Summerville 47



Wando 52, Ashley Ridge 46





GIRLS' BASKETBALL



Burke 51, Academic Magnet 34



Cathedral Academy 31, Charleston Collegiate 3



Goose Creek 55, James Island 13



Oceanside Collegiate Academy 38, Military Magnet Academy 28



Palmetto Scholars Academy 60, St. John's 35



Wando 71, Ashley Ridge 35