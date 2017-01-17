Tuesday high school basketball scores (1/17)

Quantcast

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
Here are high school basketball scores from Tuesday night involving Lowcountry teams.

BOYS' BASKETBALL    

Berkeley 47, Beaufort 44
    
Bishop England 66, Manning 44
    
Burke 75, Academic Magnet 72

Charleston Collegiate 81, Cathedral Academy 43
    
Colleton County 66, Hilton Head Island 65
    
Goose Creek 60, James Island 57
    
Stratford 67, Summerville 47
    
Wando 52, Ashley Ridge 46
    

GIRLS' BASKETBALL    

Burke 51, Academic Magnet 34
    
Cathedral Academy 31, Charleston Collegiate 3
    
Goose Creek 55, James Island 13
    
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 38, Military Magnet Academy 28
    
Palmetto Scholars Academy 60, St. John's 35
    
Wando 71, Ashley Ridge 35

