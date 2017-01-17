Members of Colleton County gang plead guilty to charges

Two members of a violent Colleton County street gang called the Cowboys have pleaded guilty to several charges.

Christopher Brown and Matthew Jones both pleaded guilty to racketeering charges.

Brown also pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

The two have not yet been sentenced.

They were among 14 indicted in February.

From October 2012 to November 2015, the Cowboys allegedly committed a wide range of crimes in order to further a racketeering scheme, including attempted murders, assault with dangerous weapons, drive-by shootings, home invasion robberies, threats of violence and distribution of narcotics,

The Cowboys and another group, the Wild Boys, have been linked to shootings, assaults, home invasions, and drug deals.

