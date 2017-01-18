Carlos Dunlap named to Pro Bowl

Ft. Dorchester alum Carlos Dunlap was selected to participate in the Pro Bowl on Tuesday afternoon. The Bengals defensive end, who was a 2nd alternate in voting, will replace Texans DE and former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney who will not play because of an injury.

“My goal for next year obviously is to get voted in and not go as an alternate,” Dunlap told Bengals.com.

“But I think it says something about consistency and having a presence,” said Dunlap, whose eight sacks were second on the team to Atkins’ 9.5. “We didn’t have the year we wanted. Obviously when you win, everybody has a chance to have a better year. I want to do better next year. We all want to do better and play like we did last year, when we had eight guys go.”

This year's game will be played in Orlando instead of Hawaii like last year's game. The Lowcountry native doesn't mind.

“It’s heck of a lot easier to get people to Orlando from Charleston, S.C. Not quite as expensive,” Dunlap said. “So it will be nice to have people there that couldn’t make it last year.”

Dunlap had 15 pass deflections on the season, the most for any defensive lineman in the league plus 23 QB hits, a team-leading three forced fumbles and 49 tackles.