Deputies respond to reported robbery at Savannah Hwy fast food restaurant

Deputies are investigating an early-morning robbery at a fast food restaurant on Savannah Highway.

Authorities were dispatched to the Burger King on the corner of Savannah Highway and Main Road just before 1:30 a.m.

The three employees on duty at the time told deputies they were preparing to close the restaurant for the night, two males entered armed with guns and tied them up with duct tape, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said. The men then took the manager's key to open the cash registers and demanded that the manager open the safe, he said. The manager told deputies the safe was on a timer and the robbers waited for the timer to open, the incident report states.

Deputies say the men left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled through the back door.

Watson said the two robbers were described as being between 15 and 20 years old, and ranged in height from 5'2" to 6'3". Both were wearing black hoodies, blue jeans and a skull cap covering their faces and gloves, he said.

There was no report of injuries during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

