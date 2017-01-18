State-required testing in science, social studies could drop

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina students would take fewer end-of-year tests in science and social studies under recommendations adopted by the state's Education Oversight Committee.

The governing board of the agency that oversees student testing voted 8-5 Tuesday to reduce state-mandated testing in the subjects. If the Legislature approves, standardized testing would alternate between the subjects in fourth through eighth grades.

Supporters say the plan cuts back on testing overload that takes students away from learning.

Opponents fear learning in the subjects will suffer in the years when end-of-year tests don't factor into schools' performance grades on state report cards.

State testing in English and math would continue annually from third through eighth grades.

The change is among the agency's recommendations for a new, single education accountability system.

