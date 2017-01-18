Red Cross in need of donors to overcome severe blood shortage

The American Red Cross needs help restocking its shelves to overcome a severe blood shortage.

The organization says about 300 blood drives across 27 states were forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations being uncollected.

“When the Red Cross says there is a shortage, they are not exaggerating,” said Jim Taylor, whose son was born with a rare liver condition. “I now know from experience that what they are saying is somewhere there is a father waiting on the donation that will save his son’s life. When the Red Cross asks for help, what that means is a new dad is praying for a miracle.”

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Charleston County

City of Charleston

1/23/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

1/24/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

1/25/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Academic Magnet High School, 5109 West Enterprise

1/25/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

1/26/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stern Center, College of Charleston, 66 George St.

1/26/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

1/27/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

1/27/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MUSC Horseshoe, 171 Ashley Ave.

1/28/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

1/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW 445, 1639 Camp Rd

1/30/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

1/31/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trident Technical - Palmer Campus, 66 Columbus Street

1/31/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/1/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Charleston County PSB, 4045 Bridge View

2/1/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/2/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/3/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/3/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Porter-Gaud High School, 300 Albemarle

2/4/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/6/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/7/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Northwoods Mall, 2150 Northwoods Blvd, #60

2/7/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/8/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/9/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Marine Resources, 217 Fort Johnson Rd.

2/9/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/10/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/11/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/13/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission, 861 Riverland Dr

2/14/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

2/15/2017: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Citadel, 171 Moultrie Street

2/15/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd

2/15/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

Mount Pleasant

1/23/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Church, 2304 Highway 17 North

1/25/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

1/27/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

1/28/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

2/1/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

2/3/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

2/4/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

2/8/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

2/10/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

2/10/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mount Pleasant Hospital, 3500 North Highway 17

2/11/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

2/15/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

North Charleston

2/1/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Miller-Motte Technical College, 8085 Rivers Ave Suite E

2/3/2017: 8:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Stall High School, 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road

2/8/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crews Chevrolet, 8199 Rivers Ave

2/9/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Charleston School of the Arts, 5109 W. Enterprise

Berkeley County

Charleston/Daniel Island

2/2/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Blackbaud, 2000 Daniel Island Drive

2/12/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bishop England High School, 363 Seven Farms Drive

Goose Creek

1/23/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Marrington Elementary School, 101 Gearing Street

2/3/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowe's--Goose Creek, 520 St. James Ave

2/5/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Rd

2/6/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Devon Forest Elementary School, 1127 Dorothy St

2/7/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Westview Middle School, 101 Westview Boulevard

Hanahan

2/12/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1106 Fort Dr

Ladson

2/4/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lowcountry Coin Club, 9850 Hwy 78

Moncks Corner

1/25/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pimlico Community, 1603 Pimlico Blvd.

1/31/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Berkeley County Government, 1003 Highway 52

Saint Stephen

2/9/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Timberland High School, 1418 Gravel Hill Rd.

Dorchester County

Summerville

2/5/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Luke's Lutheran Chuch, 206 Central Ave

2/8/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pivotal Fitness, 1645 Old Trolley Rd

Colleton

Edisto Island

1/24/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court

Walterboro

1/24/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northside Elementary, 1929 Industrial Ave

