TAKE A STAND: Fire Protection

An elderly man and his wife in Berkeley County are lucky to be alive after barely escaping a house fire.

The area is served by the Pineville-Russellville Volunteer Fire Department. But where were the firefighters?

When the blaze was reported, only the chief responded with a small truck that carried only enough water to put out a brush fire.

Thankfully, the homeowners are okay.

Berkeley County Councilman Ken Gunn has called for an investigation, and we agree. While it may be difficult to staff and fund an all-volunteer fire department, the citizens who pay taxes and fees should be able to rest easy and have confidence that when they call for help, adequate help will always come running.

