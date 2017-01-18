TAKE A STAND: Fire Protection

A portion of Rivers Avenue is currently shut down due to a fire, according to dispatch.More >>
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an early-morning officer-involved shooting in Hanahan.
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.
Berkeley County deputies say they arrested a man after he allegedly intentionally ran over another man and injured him.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait? The City of Charleston released an official report and answered questions about the incident and regulations for the carriage industry.
