TAKE A STAND: Kidnapping Mystery

Kamiyah Mobley was allegedly kidnapped by Gloria Williams more than 18 years ago. (Source: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

We've all been shocked, confused and amazed by the events unfolding in Walterboro.

An 18-year-old, who police say was kidnapped from a hospital as a newborn in Jacksonville, Florida, and raised here in South Carolina, has undergone DNA testing and met her biological parents who never knew her fate.

Her alleged kidnapper, who raised the girl as her own child, has been extradited to Florida and is now behind bars. It sounds like a made-for-TV-movie.

But it’s also sad and very complicated.

Who can imagine the pain, emotion and confusion of finding out, after almost two decades, that you are not who you thought you were and have a family you never knew about.

Our prayers, thoughts and best wishes are with all involved; the families, friends, and especially the young woman.

