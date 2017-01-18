Cadets from The Citadel headed to Inaugural Parade

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an early-morning officer-involved shooting in Hanahan.More >>
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an early-morning officer-involved shooting in Hanahan.More >>
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.More >>
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait? The City of Charleston released an official report and answered questions about the incident and regulations for the carriage industry.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait? The City of Charleston released an official report and answered questions about the incident and regulations for the carriage industry.More >>
Attorneys argued several requests for a former North Charleston police department ahead of his federal trial next month.More >>
Attorneys argued several requests for a former North Charleston police department ahead of his federal trial next month.More >>
One person is dead following an auto pedestrian accident in North Charleston Friday night.More >>
One person is dead following an auto pedestrian accident in North Charleston Friday night.More >>