Cadets from The Citadel headed to Inaugural Parade

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Cadets from The Citadel's Color Guard, Summerall Guard and Regimental Band & Pipes set to participate in the 2017 Inaugural Parade boarded buses to Washington, D.C. Thursday morning. 

The 150 cadets will be among thousands of parade participants following a newly-sworn-in president and vice president, Donald Trump and Mike Pence, from the Capitol to the White House Friday beginning at 3 p.m.  

The Citadel names each participating Cadet on their Facebook page. 

Among the cadets will be the public military college's first ever female drum major. Hunter Crawley leads the Regimental Band & Pipes. 

"It's amazing, for lack of better words. It's a dream that I've actually had," Crawley said. "It's nice to be here and make history like that." 

