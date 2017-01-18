Charleston RiverDogs hiring more than 220 employees for 2017 Season

Your love of baseball and the ballpark could land you a job with the RiverDogs.

The Charleston RiverDogs have partnered with Palmetto Goodwill to host several Hire Me! events in an effort to fill more than 220 game day positions for the upcoming 2017 season.

The RiverDogs will aim to fill front and back of the house positions that will help run the stadium's restaurants and concessions. They're hiring cooks, cashiers, runners and more.

Pay rates range from $8 – $15 per hour, depending on experience.

The events will be held at the following dates:

Palmetto Goodwill Community Service Center



Friday, January 20

2150 Eagle Drive in North Charleston at 9 a.m.



Saturday, January 21

Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., Charleston

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Saturday, February 25

Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., Charleston

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



