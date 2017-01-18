Report: Man who lead deputy in chase tells him he ingested heroin

A man is facing charges after leading deputies in a chase on Hwy 17 N in McClellanville early Wednesday morning.

Charleston County deputies say Bryan Gibson of Summerville drove until he was "running on nothing but rims" in stolen SUV after authorities were called to investigate a suspicious incident at a campground.

Deputies believe Gibson and one other man approached a camper in the National Forest and started walking around him, saying they wondered how much they would get if they robbed him. That man left the campsite and called 911.

When deputies arrived at the campsite shortly before midnight to investigate, the two men allegedly jumped up from a campfire with Gibson getting into the SUV and driving off and the other man running into the woods. That man was captured, questioned and eventually released.

A deputy who spotted Gibson speeding gave him several commands to stop, according to the incident report. The deputy deployed stop sticks twice but the vehicle continued south on Highway 17 with four flat tires. The vehicle was running on nothing but rims and parts of the vehicle were falling off by the time the SUV came to a stop just before Long Point Road, the incident report states.

Gibson was captured about 50 feet from the vehicle after attempting to flee on foot.

When he was captured, Gibson told a deputy he had ingested heroin. Two hypodermic needles and 10 pink pills were discovered in the SUV after Gibson was taken to an area medical center.

According to the incident report, the Gold Chevy Tahoe was reported stolen out of Berkeley County on Jan. 9.

Gibson was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and property crime enhancement.

