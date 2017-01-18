Bond denied for woman accused of kidnapping infant, raising child as her own

A woman accused of kidnapping a baby over 18 years ago was denied bond in a Florida court Wednesday morning.

Gloria Williams, 51, was extradited to Jacksonville from Walterboro Tuesday after DNA confirmed a teen she was passing off as her biological daughter was actually missing girl Kamiyah Mobley.

Williams has been returned to her cell where she awaits a Feb. 8 court date. She will likely enter a plea, WJXT reports.

Authorities believe Williams drove to Florida, posed as a nurse and carried hours-old Mobley out of a hospital after giving birth to a stillborn baby in the summer of 1998.

Williams managed to make her family members and neighbors believe the girl was her biological child.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip back in August that Mobley was alive and well and living in Walterboro. Then in November, another tip actually named Williams as the suspect, those documents state.

On Jan. 10, detectives from Jacksonville arrived in Walterboro and obtained a birth certificate and social security card from Colleton County High School, the documents state. Investigators say the birth certificate was found to be fraudulent and the social security number was found to have belonged to a Virginia man who had died in 1993.

Detective G.L. Warkentien, who worked the original case at the time of the kidnapping and now works for a cold case unit in Jacksonville, spoke to two witnesses who said Williams admitted approximately a year and a half ago that she had stolen a baby from a hospital in Jacksonville and that the baby was the woman passed off as her daughter, the documents state.

Investigators then got a DNA sample from Mobley, and it matched the DNA collected and preserved at the time of her birth.

Mobley, who was living under a different name, suspected something was wrong earlier last summer when prospective employers said her birth certificate and Social Security card were fraudulent.

Jacksonville attorney Rhonda Peoples-Waters told WJXT that some factors could help Williams get a lesser sentence if she is convicted.

Peoples-Waters said Mobley, who cried and touched Williams' hands through jail bars in Walterboro last Friday, will have great influence on whether Williams will get a life sentence.

"Kamiyah could also be the person to advocate on behalf of Gloria and say, 'Listen, she treated me so well. This is the only mother I know.' And Kamiyah may be able to have that same influence on her biological parents," Peoples-Waters said.

An interview with Mobley will air Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. on the CBS Evening News

