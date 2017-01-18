Hearing set, jury summonses being handed out ahead of Michael Slager state retrial

A hearing ahead of the state retrial of a former North Charleston police officer accused of murder will be held next Monday, Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says.

But today, Charleston County deputies will begin handing out jury summonses for the case. In a court order issued on Jan. 6, Judge Clifton Newman said 600 people would then be split into two pools from which a jury will eventually be selected by attorneys. Prospective jurors will have five days to complete and return the questionnaires.

In a motion filed Tuesday, Slager's attorneys requested that jurors be selected from across the state, but prosecutors said there was no showing of "good cause" to expand jury selection beyond Charleston and Berkeley counties, and said it would cost too much money.

State retrial to begin before federal trial

On Dec. 5, a state trial against Slager on a murder charge ended in a mistrial when jurors could not come to an agreement on a verdict of either murder, voluntary manslaughter, or not guilty by reason of self-defense.

A retrial in state court is scheduled to begin on March 1.

