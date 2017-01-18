Stingrays' Forward DeBlois leaves team for Germany

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the Washington Capitals, announced Wednesday that forward Derek DeBlois has left the team to pursue an opportunity in Germany and has been placed on suspension.



DeBlois, 25, has played 12 games this season for South Carolina scoring 10 goals with 8 assists. He's played 92 total regular season games with the Rays along with 37 postseason contests since joining the team during the 2014-15 season. The Stingrays will retain DeBlois’ ECHL rights.



The Rays return to the ice Saturday to battle Atlanta on the road at the Infinite Energy Center at 7:05 p.m. South Carolina returns home to take on Greenville Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:05 p.m.



