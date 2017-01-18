Shelby Rogers eliminated from Australian Open

Shelby Rogers quest for another run at a major quickly ended on Wednesday as the Lowcountry native was eliminated in the 2nd round of the Australian Open by Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 6-1.

Rogers stayed close with Barty for the majority of the 1st set. Each player held serve in their first five service games but Rogers was broken in her 6th and final serve of the set to fall behind 7-5.

The 2 players each won their first game in the 2nd set, but Barty took control from there winning the final five games of the match to advance in the tournament.

This was Rogers 2nd time in the Australian Open and the first time she'd earned a victory there.