Residents to get update on James Island road project

The project will improve the area around the intersections of Folly and Camp Roads. (Source: Live 5)

Charleston County officials scheduled a meeting to give residents an update on the ongoing intersection improvement project at Folly and Camp Roads.

The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fort Johnson Middle School, Charleston County spokesman Shawn Smetana said. The meeting will be an open-house format with no formal presentation planned, he said.

Staff will provide the public with a construction update on the project, which involves improvements to Folly Road from about 1,000 feet south of Camp Road to the intersection with Eugene Gibbs Street and Rivers Point Row; along with improvements to Camp Road from West Madison Avenue to Oyster Point Row.

The project is designed to relieve traffic congestion and the potential for flooding by adding turn lanes and upsizing drainage pipes.

Bike lanes and sidewalks are also being added.

Residents may also attend an online version of the meeting beginning Monday at www.follyatcamp.com, Smetana said.

