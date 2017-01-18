Police release images of man wanted for credit card fraud

Police are looking for a man they say used a stolen credit card at two West Ashley businesses.

Authorities released surveillance images of the man they say used a victim's credit card at Target and a nearby gas station in West Ashley, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The victim's debit card was originally stolen downtown on Spring Street, he said.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Sgt. Stinson or the Team 1 Investigators at 843-720-3913.

