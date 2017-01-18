One dead, four injured following Rivers Avenue accident

One person is dead and four are injured following a multi-vehicle accident in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

The accident involved three vehicles in the area of Rivers Avenue and Verde Street.

The road was shut down earlier as crews worked the scene.

North Charleston police officials say the driver of a Dodge collided with a silver Kia Sportage head on.

"The Kia spun and struck another Kia," NCPD officials said.

According to police, the driver of the Dodge was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities said four people from two vehicles were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased person has not been identified.

