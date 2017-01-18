Quantcast

Police release surveillance pics of accused purse snatcher - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Police release surveillance pics of accused purse snatcher

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: Charleston Police Dept. Source: Charleston Police Dept.
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston Police released surveillance stills Wednesday of a man suspected of stealing a purse on James Island.

The incident occurred at the Harris Teeter grocery store on Folly Road on Jan. 6, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Charleston Police at 843-720-3916.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly